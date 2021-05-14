POLICE officers and firefighters joined forces this week as they offered out free smoke alarms and safety advice to residents.
PCSO Sue Groves from the Harwich Community Policing Team partnered up with the Essex Fire and Rescue Service’s community safety team.
They spent two days door knocking in Bradfield where they spoke with residents and handed out free smoke alarms.
In total 456 homes were called at, 239 people were engaged with and 84 smoke alarms were given to residents were otherwise did not have the safety device.
Anyone who would like to discuss any non-urgent fire safety matters can call 0300 303 0088 or visit essex-fire.gov.uk/book.