AN artisan coffee shop described as being “rustic meets contemporary” is set to open in a seaside town later this month.
Aria’s Coffee House will be based in Walton’s High Street and is due to welcome customers over the Bank Holiday weekend from May 29.
The eatery will serve up everything from sandwiches and cakes to smaller snacks and hot beverages such as coffee and tea.
The town’s newest addition will also double up as a gift shop in which seasiders can purchase unique trinkets and items.
A spokesperson for Aria’s Coffee House said: “It is all starting to come together now. We are pleased to announce this Bank Holiday we will open our doors.
“We look forward to welcoming you all in on May 29.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/AriasCoffeeHouse.