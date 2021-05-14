From Monday holiday makers will be able to resume international travel to a select number of countries.

As part of the next stage of easing restrictions the government has designed a traffic light system, with just 12 countries on the green list to begin with.

As a result, Jet2 saw bookings to Portugal surged more than 600 per cent after it was confirmed to be on the list.

Stansted Airport is busy preparing to welcome customers back, but travelling is set to be different to what we are used to.

New measures include enhanced cleaning, the installation of Perspex screens and sanitizer stations.

Face coverings are also mandatory whilst at the airport.

There is also alliterations to public transport and on-site car parking is reduced.

Whilst some shops will be open for trading, many will remain shut including Wetherspoons.

What will be open?

Landside:

• Boots

• WH Smith

• ICE

Airside:

• Boots

• WH Smith

• Pret A Manger

• WDF and WDF Express

• Leon

• Accessorize

• JD Sports

• Hamleys

• Harris & Hoole

• Cabin

Managing director, Steve Griffiths said: “The resumption of international travel and launch of the green list is an important step to easing Covid-19 restrictions, and Monday will be an important milestone for us as we begin to welcome more passengers back to the airport.

“We understand many people haven’t flown in a long time due to the pandemic, but our passengers can be reassured we have committed to implementing the highest quality Covid-19 safety measures across London Stansted.

“As we start the road to recovery, we will continue to work closely with all our partners across the airport to ensure passengers have the best possible experience as they fly off on well-earned holidays or finally get to see family and friends.

"We will also continue to work closely with government to unlock a more meaningful restart for international travel, by taking advantage of the UK's vaccination programme to increase the number of countries on the green list and work towards the removal of restrictions altogether over time."