SEVEN stunning seafronts across Tendring have been given a throng of prestigious awards including a trio of top accolades.

Beaches in Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton, have all been handed a Seaside Award from Keep Britain Tidy.

Clacton’s Martello Bay and Walton’s Albion beach have also received the sought-after prizes which are given out in recognition of a beach’s overall quality.

Dovercourt Bay, Brightlingsea and the Albion beach have also reclaimed their Blue Flag status, which Walton was awarded for the first time last year.

Keep Britain Tidy’s decision to honour Tendring’s seafronts with the accolades means they have also kept their accreditation from 2020.

Alex Porter, portfolio holder for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, said the awards were well-deserved recognition of the beauty of the area’s seafronts.

“The Essex Sunshine Coast is stunning, a brilliant asset for residents, visitors and the whole tourism industry,” he said.

“This is why we invest so much into them, with our Beach Patrol service and regular improvements, or protecting them with new beaches and cliff stabilisation.

“The awards are a great advert for the Essex Sunshine Coast, and it must be recognised that it is not easy to keep Blue Flag and Seaside Award status.”

With staycations proving ever popular, due to the pandemic, Mr Porter says he and the council are now preparing themselves for what could be the busiest summer ever.

He added: “Due to the Covid-19 restrictions we are anticipating a busy summer season – possibly the busiest ever – and these awards will boost that.

“We have been preparing for some time for this possible influx and hope it will help our district get back to business.”

beach can be assured it will be clean and safe and meet the highest standards for water quality and management.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE also believes beaches in the likes of Tendring will provide the perfect way to unwind after a strenuous year.

She said: “This year we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after the stresses and strains of the past year.

“Due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast.

“This year we are delighted to have even more winners than in 2019, thanks to the incredible teams that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.”