FOLLOWING a Government announcement, it looks like, if everything goes to plan, lockdown rules will again be easing from May 17.

Boris Johnson put the country into a third lockdown back in January.

The rules were first eased on March 8 when pupils finally returned to the classroom for the first time this year

Groups of two were also allowed to meet up socially.

Later, on March 29, groups of six were allowed to meet up outdoors and outside sport kickstarted again.

Shops were then allowed to reopen on April 12

Rules were also relaxed so that pubs and restaurants could serve customers outside.

But now the rules will be eased further so, as we enter step three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown here are all the rules changing on May 17:

Meeting socially

From May 17, it is understood meetings on gathering outdoors will be eased. but the government say "gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal."

Indoors, the government say "the Rule of 6 or 2 households will apply - we will keep under review whether it is safe to increase this."

It is also expected that social distancing will be relaxed so people can start hugging again.

Business and activities

The majority of businesses will be granted permission to reopen.

Only businesses in the high-risk sectors will remain closed.

Indoor hospitality such as pubs and restaurants will reopen and venues will not have to serve a 'substantial meal' will alcohol or have a curfew.

Customers at restaurants, pubs and bars sitting inside will have to order, eat and drink while seated.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas and children's play areas will also reopen.

It is believed hotels, hostels and B&Bs will also be allowed to open.

Sports classes and group sports can also continue.

Larger performances and sporting events with 1,000 people or a half-full indoor venue (whichever is the lower number) will have the green light as well as outside venues with a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full (whichever is lower).

Events

Regarding events, the government say "up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals.

"This limit will also apply to other types of significant life events including bar mitzvahs and christenings."

Next Review

By Step 4, which will take place no earlier than June 21, the government plan on removing all legal limits on social contact.

Before then however, it will review social distancing and other long-term measures like wearing a mask, keeping a 1m distance and working from home.