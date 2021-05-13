AN established comedian boasting years of experience is set to bring his side-splitting show to a seaside town’s historic theatre.
Paul Eastwood has been making audiences around the globe giggle for more than 20 years and now runs a company which hosts comedy nights across the UK.
The seasoned entertainer’s latest comedy extravaganza, entitled Waves of Laughter, will next stop off at the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, on September 12.
Funny-man Paul, who manages his PIE Entertainment business alongside Steven Medler and has performed at the West Cliff before, will act as the show’s straight-talking host.
The line-up will also consist of Britain’s Got Talent’s comedy magician Mandy Muden and joke-telling duo Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.
Mr Medler, PIE Entertainment’s associate administrator, “The entertainment world has been hit hard during these difficult times and any support is very much appreciated.”
To book tickets visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.