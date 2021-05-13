VOLUNTEERS have raised more than £700 for heritage activities at a garden sale in Frinton.
Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust hosted the event at the Railway Cottage gardens in Station Approach, Frinton, last week.
The fundraising sale included plants, cakes and preserves.
Spokesman David Foster said: “It was a very wet and windy morning, but the volunteers of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust turned out to raise much needed funds for all their many activities both at Frinton and Walton
“This event was instead of the annual May Fayre, which could not take place due to the Covid 19 outbreak.
“Mindful of social distancing, the trust raised almost £700 in just two hours and although soaked went away happy.