THE Lord-Lieutenant of Essex has appointed two new deputies from mid Essex to assist her in her duties.

Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst’s deputy lieutenants will assist the Lord-Lieutenant in her duty to uphold the dignity of the Crown and of assisting the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association and Pre-Service organisations.

The new deputies are Keith Donald Attwood from Braintree, and former Essex high sheriff Julie Ann Fosh from Maldon.

Keith’s executive career has been focussed on the technology sector, working with some of the UK’s most well-known electronics companies including GEC, Plessey and Marconi.

He became CEO of e2v technologies plc, a global electronics company, in 1998 having previously worked at director level within the telecommunications, defence and aerospace sectors.

He has also acted as an Independent Advisor to the Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Strategic Policing Board, a governor at Anglia Ruskin University, and is a member of the Speakers for Schools Programme.

Julie’s career has been mostly based in teaching, working in locations such as Reading, Berkshire, Southend before retiring in 2015.

Julie Fosh, former high sheriff of Essex

She is a trustee of the Essex Youth Trust and the Essex Boys and Girls Club as well as a member of the Essex Women’s Advisory Group and the Essex Agricultural Society.

A spokesman said: “Julie was appointed the 840th High Sheriff of Essex on March 25, 2020 during the first National lockdown.

“Despite the restrictions of lockdown, and with the help of modern technology, Julie was able to engage with a huge number of services, communities, volunteers and charities.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many, she was able to raise £40,000 to award to Essex-based charities.

“Her passion continues to be to raise the aspirations of young people, recognising the vital importance of positive role models in their lives.”