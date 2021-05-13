A POPULAR airline has seen a surge in bookings following the announcement of the green list.

Jet2.com and Jet2holildays have seen a demand for holidays to Portugal increase more than 600 per cent after if was confirmed to be one of a handful of countries on the list.

Boris Johnson confirmed the next steps for exiting lockdown, including being able to travel to green list countries.

Jet2 said that bookings to Faro and Madeira surged in the 24 hours after the announcement.

So, the airline has added additional flights from multiple airports including Stansted.

Funchal, Madeira

• London Stansted – weekly Friday services added from 2nd July right through to 24th September, meaning up to two weekly services this summer.

The announcement means an extra 10,000 seats going across the two destinations.

CEO Steve Heapy, said: “We know that there is extraordinary demand out there for holidays to the sunshine, which is no surprise given the past year or so.

"As things open up again, combined with positive vaccination and infection rates, one of the very first things people want to do is get away to relax in the sunshine.

Read more:

"We are pleased to see Governments reopening travel so that holidaymakers can do this, and the response to Portugal going on the green list from customers in England and Scotland has been exceptional.

"We look forward to more positive news in the coming weeks, and we know that our customers feel the same."

For more information or to book go to jet2.com.