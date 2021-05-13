TENDRING has recorded its first Covid-19 related death since March.
There was just one additional coronavirus case reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 28 for the seven days to May 12, an increase of 16 on the previous week.
The infection rate is now 13 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was one new death (within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test) reported in the district on Wednesday. It was the first since March 30.
The number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is now 569.
The total number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 654.
Nationally there were 70 Covid-related deaths in the week to March 12 - a decrease of 22 per cent on the previous week.
Colchester has seen no new Covid deaths and just 26 cases in the past week – or 13.4 cases per 100,000 people. There have been 175 cases recorded across Essex in the past week.