TRIBUTES have been paid to an “amazing guy” who had a “heart of gold” after he tragically took his own life.

Joe Temple, 18, of Clacton, died on Sunday at an unknown location in Dover, where he was originally born and raised.

The music-loving teenager, who is said to have liked partying and riding his electric scooter, moved to the area roughly six years ago.

Before long budding chef Joe, described as having a quirky sense of humour, had made several close friends and nine months ago starting dating Abbie Clark, 18.

Paying tribute, his heartbroken girlfriend said his sudden death would leave a lasting impression on many people in Clacton.

“He was loved by so many, he was an amazing guy, and he had a heart of gold – he lived life to the full,” she said.

“He will always have a special place in my heart, I will always love him, and I will never forget him.

“He has been taken by the angels and will be missed by everyone. My heart is broken, but he is in a happier place now.

"His happy place was Brightlingsea, but he loved Clacton too."

Close friend Rose Mackay, 19, has also remembered Joe, who she says wanted to one day become a cook and had a talent for whipping up a tasty meal.

She said: “We will miss his quirky sense of humour. He loved cooking and he wanted to be a chef, his meals were amazing.”

Pal AJ Eastwood, 18, who lived near Joe, has been left devastated by the shock loss.

He added: “I loved him like a brother, we always had a laugh, and he always had my back. We will all miss him.”

Tia Pringle, 18, has also paid tribute to late Joe.

She said: “He was a lovely boy, and he was funny and had a sense of humour.

“We have had so many memories together and he’s going to be missed a lot - he was loved by so many people.”

If you need someone to speak to visit samaritans.org or call 116 123.