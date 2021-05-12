POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hurt in a crash with a car in Clacton.
The collision, which involved a black Renault Trafic van, happened in West Road, at about 8pm on Tuesday.
The van was travelling towards Jaywick when the incident happened.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It collided with a cyclist travelling in the same direction near to Clacton Aero Club.
"The cyclist did not initially require hospital treatment.
"However, overnight, he has been admitted to hospital.
"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, passed the incident or caught the incident on dashcam."
Witnesses or anyone who has any information should call Essex Police on 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk citing incident 1191 of May 11.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.