A FUNDRAISER has been launched for a town’s famous feline who is in need of surgery after being hit by a four-by-four.

Max the cat is considered a local celebrity in Brightlingsea and is frequently seen walking along the beach and welcoming anyone who visits the area.

His overly friendly nature once saw him taken all the way to Luton by a family who actually thought he was a stray looking for a loving home.

He then made headlines again in March after jumping into a police officer’s patrol vehicle before lapping up the attention.

Last week the one-year-old Bengal cat, who has more than 1,000 followers on social media, was hit by a car while out on one of his excursions.

After being rushed to the vets Max was found to have suffered hip displacement and a fracture.

He is currently resting at home with besotted owner Georgie Dunt, 35, who runs Georgie’s Paw Pad, but may soon need surgery in order to make a full recovery.

She said: “When a lady called and told me he had been hit by a car I naturally felt sick with shock and worry.

“Seeing him in so much pain made me feel helpless because I adore him.”

Vicky Pudney, 46, who is a volunteer at Alresford Kitten and Feral Rescue and Tendring Cats Protection, has now launched a fundraiser to cover the costs.

She said: “Poor Max is feeling very sorry for himself and certainly missing the lovely people of Brightlingsea and afar.

“We all love Max as if he is our own, so I thought it would be nice if we could give something back.

“He is a real character and very special and brings so much happiness to people.”

Vicky initially set out to raise £1,000 for the furry celebrity, but the campaign has smashed its target.

Vicky Pudney

Georgie added: “I’m so grateful to Vicky for setting up the page as it’s taken a massive worry off me.

“Knowing Max is adored by the residents of Brightlingsea makes my heart burst.”

To follow Max’s journeys visit facebook.com/maxsmissions.

To donate to the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/maxs-mishap.