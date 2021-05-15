More and more drivers are returning to the road after lockdown, but do you know what is considered a driving offence?

Research by Tempcover found that 34 per cent of motorists did not know that driving in inappropriate footwear, such as flip flops, or even barefoot, is an offence.

What does the law say?

Whilst it is not illegal to drive without shoes on, that doesn't mean it's right.

The Driving Standards Agency states: "suitable shoes are particularly important behind the wheel.

"We would not recommend driving barefoot because you don’t have the same braking force with bare feet as you do with shoes on."

Research also shows that 41 per cent of drivers were unaware that eating or drinking behind the wheel could land them in trouble.

A total of 31 per cent did not realise that playing music too loudly could be dangerous and 25 per cent weren't aware that failing to properly restrain a pet is also an offence if it results in dangerous driving.

Despite new laws introduced in April, 29 per cent admitted to handling their phone at the wheel.

While there has been a ban on using a handheld device while driving for the past 18 years, the Government

is cracking down on the issue by introducing a £200 fine, as well as six penalty points, for anyone who breaks this law.

Now if you wish to use your mobile phone you must park up where it is safe to do so, the law includes vehicles that are waiting for traffic or at a complete standstill.