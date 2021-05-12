SCHOOL staff and students were given a helping hand from a community police officer and supermarket workers as they tidied up a town.
Pupils and employees at the Hamford Primary Academy, in Frinton, embarked on a litter pick around the Triangle Shopping Centre and Roydon Playing Fields.
The clean-up was part of a community project and saw PCSO Michele Diss, and staff from the area’s East of England Co-Op lend a helping hand.
Working together the team of eco-conscious litter-pickers managed to fill just under ten large bags with rubbish and disregarded waste.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “There are plans to work together in the near future with other projects in the local area.”