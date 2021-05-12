The past year has been like no other due to unprecedented challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, but we're giving you the chance to shine a light on your business in these testing times.

Amid all the struggles and extreme adversity, businesses in the South East region have displayed immense resilience, embracing workplace change and innovation, coupled with the unwavering drive to succeed.

Now, the Gazette and sister titles of Newsquest Media Group in the South East region are teaming up with NatWest to shine a light on our Top 100 businesses.

We need businesses across London, Essex and Sussex to join our campaign to highlight innovation success, Covid-19 response, corporate social responsibility, equality and diversity and many other categories including Apprentice of the Year.

We want you to shout about your business and, in turn, we will run case studies – working in partnership with NatWest – to bang the drum for your business in our titles.

A panel of judges, with NatWest on board, will also decide on the Top 100 businesses for the region.

Gary Pearson, editor of the Gazette, said: “We know there is a brilliant business base in the South East. We also know many have had to adapt to meet the challenges of coronavirus.

“As a result, businesses have had to adapt to unprecedented changes to their business model. We want to salute our businesses for their exceptional drive, determination and resilience.

“We can’t wait to hear from them so we can highlight those successful businesses that truly make a difference to our communities.”

There are 12 categories in total. To enter the awards, click on the category below that is relevant to you:

1. SME Business

2. Business with a turnover of £1m to £5m

3. Business with a turnover of £5m+

4. Green Business

5. Customer Focus

6. Community focus/not for profit/charity

7. Entrepreneur

8. Innovation

9. Outstanding contribution through Covid-19

10. Apprentice of the Year

11. Diversity and Inclusion

12. Well-being company of the year

To be in the running, nominate your business by simply clicking on the name of the relevant category above.