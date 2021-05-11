FRINTON Summer Theatre will be kicking off its 80th season in style with a spring cabaret.

The theatre’s anniversary celebrations were put on hold least year after venues were shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

But the popular theatre will return on May 21 and 22 with its Spring Cabaret at the McGrigor Hall.

The three performances aim a celebration of the joys of spring with comedy, tunes from the shows, poetry and readings.

It will be presented by Frinton regulars John D Collins (Our Man in Havana), Jemima Watling (Black Chiffon), Sarah Lambie (Stepping Out) and Steven Edis on the piano and is produced and directed by the theatre’s artistic director Clive Brill.

A spokesman said: “Clive hopes it will ease the regular audience back into live entertainment before the primary season starting in mid-July.

“Further announcements on plans for the summer season will be coming very soon.

“Frinton Summer Theatre is one of the longest-running summer repertory theatres in the UK.

“But last year, we could not open the McGrigor Hall, which the charity rents for their productions, due to Covid restrictions

“ Luckily, the company received grants from the Culture Recovery Fund, which has sustained the group for the future.

“Due to this, we are determined to make the milestone celebrations a calendar of events not to be missed."

Under current Government Guidelines, the audience for the cabaret show will be seated in social bubbles of up to six and will be required to wear face-coverings during the performance.

Social distancing requirements mean that tickets numbers are limited to 80 per performance, which cost £18 per person.

Audiences can buy their tickets in-person from Caxton Books, by telephone on 01255 772416 or online at frintonsummertheatre.org.