Drivers are facing delays this lunchtime after an accident on the A12.
The incident, involving several vehicles, occured on the A12 northbound between J24 for Kelvedon North and J25 for Marks Tey/A120.
Queues are forming back past J24.
A12 northbound between J24 (Kelvedon north) and J25 (Marks Tey/A120) – accident involving several vehicles reported to be blocking the carriageway – queues back past J24. pic.twitter.com/UTifQSOL3Z— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 11, 2021
Earlier today the A120 was closed between Marks Tey and Braintree after a lorry overturned.
The A12 northbound exit at J25 was also closed and a large diesel spillage was confirmed.
Read more:
Stay with us for updates.