MEMBERS of a seaside community group embarked on a socially distanced walk in aid of a charity dedicated to amplifying the voices of rural women.
The Frinton Women’s Institute took part in Walk The World day towards the end of April on behalf of Associated Country Women of the World.
Setting off from Frinton Golf Club the ramblers strolled to Holland-on-Sea and back again, raising more than £20 for the organisation.
Jan Holyoake, press officer for the Frinton Women’s Institute said: “Fortunately the weather was kind to us when we set off.
“It was lovely to physically see members again, especially four of our brand new members.”