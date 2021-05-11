A THEATRE in Clacton is due to open its curtains once again and kick-off a stellar programme with a hard-hitting youth performance.

The Princes Youth Theatre is bringing its production of DNA to the stage later this month.

Scheduled to take place across three nights from May 19 to 21 May, DNA will be the first performance at the Princes Theatre – this year celebrating its 90th anniversary – since it was forced to close its doors in March last year due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Capacity has been reduced to just 50 seats at the venue for the youth theatre run to ensure it complies with Covid-19 restrictions, with social distanced seating in place along with other measures such as hand sanitiser stations and frequent cleaning regimes.

DNA, written by Dennis Kelly, is a compelling contemporary piece following the silent yet intimidating 16-year-old Phil, played by Alfie Pullum, and his fearful following of misfits as they come to terms with the consequences of a practical joke that ends in tragedy.

The piece deals directly and powerfully with hard-hitting, relevant issues, such as violence, guilt, unrequited love, tyranny and solidarity within a group of adolescents who have placed themselves at the edge of society.

Directed by Princes Youth Theatre Group Director Melissa Wenn and award-winning Daniel Barnard, himself a youth theatre member, rehearsals for the play have been taking place online during the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

“The aim of producing a play during lockdown was to engage the young cast to create something exciting and thought-provoking," she said.

"All of our projects address issues which have an impact on young people and theatre is the perfect tool to address some of the very complex, worrying issues that affect our young people today.

“Rehearsing the play on Zoom produced many challenges, but we felt it was so important to keep the young people creatively connected.

"We have spent a lot of time working on character and context discussing the issues raised throughout the play and it has given the cast of ten, aged from 14-17-years-old, something to focus on and work towards.

“The online lag made it difficult for the cast to communicate and interact with each other, also to maintain pace and energy, and to visualise the staging.

"But the cast is extremely talented and have risen to the challenge in strange and difficult circumstances.

"We are all very excited to get back to performing at the theatre.”

Shows begin at 7.45pm, and are not recommended for under-14s. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 concessions and are available from the Princes Theatre Box Office on 01255 686633 or princestheatre.co.uk.

Other upcoming performances at the theatre include everything from musical tribute acts, live wrestling and top comedy including from Chris Ramsey.