AS summer begins to descend on us and more freedoms await, many people will be flocking to the beaches to enjoy the better weather.

Fish and chips, ice cream and amusements typically define a Great British seaside trip, while many opt for a paddle in the sea.

However, is the water in Essex’s beaches considered safe to swim in?

We've assessed the water quality ratings from the past three years for the county's beaches to find out where it is safe to swim – and where you should be looking to swerve.

Clacton (opposite the Gardens)

This section of the beach, found opposite the Gardens on Marine Parade East, has been found to have the best quality sea water in the town.

The water quality has been rated as excellent for the past four years and measurements of bacteria in the water are consistently low.

Dovercourt

Dovercourt beach

Dovercourt is known to be a more quiet, family resort with a sloping sand and shingle beach. It is backed by a sea wall and a promenade which extends to Harwich town.

From the beach it is possible to see Felixstowe, Walton and Hamford National Nature Reserve.

The water quality has been rated as excellent continuously over the past few years.

West Mersea

West Mersea beach, pictured by Fiona Malby

The small island is connected to the mainland by a causeway and is situated between the estuaries of the Colne and Blackwater rivers.

The beach is known for its picturesque backdrop of colourful beach huts.

It scored ‘good’ in its most recent water quality test, but was given a one star ‘sufficient’ rating in 2018 and 2017.

And in 2016 the water tested positive for higher numbers of Escherichia coli - otherwise known as e.coli - and Intestinal Enterococci (IE), which means faecal particles were in the water.

Clacton (Martello Tower)

The section of the beach by Clacton's Martello Tower

This beach is wide, sandy and gently slopes down towards the sea.

The water quality has been rated as good for the past four years and consistently shown low levels of bacteria being present.

Frinton

Frinton beach

Frinton beach boasts a wide expanse of sand at low tide, enjoyed by all who visit, while the town centre is a short walk away.

It has received a good water quality rating since 2016 and while the bacteria levels measured have remained fairly low over the last few years, there have been the odd spike in numbers.

However, in the most recent survey the numbers have stayed very low.

Jaywick

Jaywick beach

This is a large, quiet sandy beach that has benefitted from additional sand to extend it in recent history.

The water quality is rated as good, which means it is safe for people to paddle in.

The area has had consistently low bacteria levels and has remained at a good rating for the past five years.

Walton

Walton beach, pictured by Keith Spears

Walton beach is a popular destination and boasts being home to the second longest pier in Britain.

The beach is sandy and is backed by a promenade which is lined partly by beach huts and cafes.

Its most recent water quality rating saw it jump from good to excellent, meaning people can take a dip with no worries.

Although measurements for bacteria in the water are low the majority of the time, the area has been prone to seeing spikes in its levels.

Brightlingsea

Stephen Johnson snapped this image of Brightlingsea beach - on a slightly cooler day

Brightlingsea is an ancient maritime town and its beach consists of gravel, sand and mud. The beach is backed by a promenade and colourful beach huts.

Its water quality has been rated excellent in recent years and has shown low levels of bacteria presence.

Holland

Steve Brading captured this shot of Holland beach

Holland possesses a small, quiet, sandy beach and picnic areas. It is backed by a sea wall in a rural setting.

Its water quality has remained excellent since 2016 and bacteria levels have been consistently low.