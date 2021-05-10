A HEARTBROKEN family has launched a fundraising campaign to pay towards the funeral of a mother who died following a street attack in Jaywick

Michelle Cooper, 40, died after suffering head injuries during the incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, on Friday, April 23.

The fitness fanatic was rushed to hospital but her condition quickly deteriorated.

She slipped into a coma and died on Sunday, April 25.

Her family have now launched an online campaign to raise £4,000 towards her funeral.

Daughter Elise Cooper-Leat said: “My mother was tragically taken from me and my family.

“She was only 40 years old.

“No words can describe the hurt and pain we are feeling right now.

“My mother was such a beautiful soul, sprinkling her amazing fun-filled energy wherever she went.

“She loved life, and she lived it too the fullest and was always willing to help anyone in need.

“Anyone who ever crossed paths with my mum loved her automatically.

“She was always such a positive person and a friend to everyone.

“She would lift people up even when she was down.

“She was so loved by so many people, and has left a tremendous hole in all of our hearts.”

Elise now hopes people will help to pay towards the cost of a horse drawn funeral hearse.

“My mum gave so much and never asked for anything in return,” she added.

“My only wish is she has the best send off that she truly deserves.

“Obviously my mum was still so young and hadn’t even thought about her funeral, but the one thing I do know is that she wanted was a beautiful horse and cart.

“If I could do one last thing for my mum it would be to make my mums funeral as beautifully her.

“Please find it in your hearts to help make this come true.”

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Parks Square East, Jaywick, has appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering Ms Cooper.

He has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm in connection with the same incident.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.

Five other people were also arrested in connection with the incident.

They have all been released on police bail until later this month.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/76463/21.

Alternatively call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To donate towards the funeral, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Michellecoopersfuneralwishfund.