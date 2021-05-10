CLACTON residents and holidaymakers past and present are being asked to share their memories as part of an anniversary project.

This year the resort celebrates its 150th anniversary and a series of events and projects to mark the occasion are being held – helped with a £250,000 grant awarded from the National Heritage Lottery Fund last year.

The year 1871 is seen as the founding of modern Clacton when a group of businessmen built Clacton Pier and Royal Hotel to spark the creation of a new holidaymaker resort, with the town officially incorporated in 1872.

Those working on the Clacton 150 project now want to hear people's memories of the town – or even family links back to the founding in 1871 – ahead of activities this summer.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We’re already working really closely with the Clacton and District History Society and other community groups, who are brilliantly supportive and helpful, but we also want to hear your personal stories.

“Whether it’s happy memories of going to Butlins, ice creams on the beach, watching a show on the pier or going on the rides on the pavilion – maybe the first ever Clacton Airshow – we want to hear your stories. And if you have pictures – or even video – then so much the better.

“Your memories don’t have to go back 150 years, we’re looking to chart the town’s history since 1871 so anything from then to more modern times is welcomed.”

Anne Jenkins, regional director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support this project which, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that more people will be able to get involved with, protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep.”

Information provided will be used as part of the heritage trail around the town, and could also form part of listening benches or other exhibitions.

People can share their stories and pictures by emailing clacton150@tendringdc.gov.uk, or posting them for the attention of Clacton 150 to: Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, Essex, CO15 1SE. People are asked to include a stamped address envelope so items can be returned afterwards.