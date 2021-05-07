THE winners of Tendring Council’s by-elections have been confirmed.
Residents living the Eastcliff ward and the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands ward went to the polls on Thursday.
They were voting for who they wanted to represent them in the wards’ two vacant seats.
Independent Andy Baker won the Eastcliff by-election with 414 votes.
Speaking afterwards he said: “It’s great to have won and I’m thankful to those who voted for me.
“I was quietly confident but you never know until you see the figures.
“I’m not going to follow any party line - I represent the residents.”
Mr Baker will now fill the vacant Eastcliff seat which was previously occupied by Joy Broderick who has died after a long battle with illness last year.
Conservative Jane Nash claimed West Clacton and Jaywick Sands with 500 votes.
She said: “It’s absolutely fantastic and a big privilege.
“I have a big following in Jaywick, so I was confident.
“I’ve struck up a rapport with the people of Jaywick and I treat them as people - that’s how I intend to go on.
“If I say I’m going to deliver, then I deliver.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment