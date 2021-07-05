LIVE BLOG: Results announced for Essex County Council Tendring divisions
- Hello all!
-
- We are here at Clacton Leisure Centre awaiting the results of Essex County Council’s Tendring divisions and the Tendring Council by-elections.
-
-
- - In total there are 75 seats up for grabs on Essex County Council.
-
- - Prior to the election and last night’s in initial counts the authority was Conservative-led, with the party having 52 councillors.
-
- - The Liberal Democrat’s had eight and Labour six, and there were also seven non-aligned councillors, one independent and one vacancy.
-
- - In total there are eight Tendring divisions of Essex County Council which are up for grabs today.
-
- - These are Brightlingsea, Frinton and Walton, Harwich, Clacton East, Clacton North, Tendring Rural East, Clacton West, and Tendring Rural West.
- Tendring Council is also hosting a by-election to fill the two vacant seats for the Jaywick Sands and West Clacton ward and the Eastcliff ward.
-
- - Nicola Overton had been the representative for Jaywick Sands and West Clacton but was disqualified after failing to attend several council meetings.
-
- - Ms Overton, however, previously said she was unable to continue in her role due to ill health.
-
- - The authority is currently made up of 46 elected councillors of which 20 are Conservatives.
-
- - There are also six Independent councillors, six Labour, five Tendring Independent, four Tendring First, two Holland on Sea & Eastcliff Matters, two Liberal Democrats, and one UKIP.
-
- Stick with us for updates.
