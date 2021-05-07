ESSEX residents are being warned about fake emails claiming to be from Royal Mail.

Essex Police have issued a warning about criminals sending fake emails claiming a parcel is awaiting delivery for which a "shipping cost" must first be paid.

Warning - a screen shot of the scam email 

A spokesman from the force tweeted: "Always take five and avoid clicking on any links as they can lead to fake websites.

"Access the Royal Mail site directly to verify requests."

 