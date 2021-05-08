NEW figures have revealed how many crimes involved e-scooters across Essex in the last two years.
A published freedom of information request has broken down the specific crimes per month which involved e-scooters.
In December 2020, an e-scooter trial was launched in Basildon by Essex County Council and Spin.
This was then widened to Chelmsford and Colchester.
READ MORE:
- Revealed: Work on huge £200m village to start this year
- Laindon murder: 'The area was known as Scumercotes before, now it’s like Alcatraz’
In 2020, there were 100 crimes across the county which involved the electric scooters, with 41 of these recorded as thefts.
A further 26 involved robberies.
There was only five crimes involving e-scooters in 2019.
A whopping 994 incidents with e-scooters involved were reported last year, compared to just 59 the year before.
In December 2020, 132 incidents were reported to Essex Police.
To view the figures, click here.