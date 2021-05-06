VILLAGE creatives are encouraged to attend a unique workshop at which they will produce a personal piece of artwork.
Mosaic Magic with Sue Butters will be held at the Watershed Studio, in St Clere’s Hall Lane, St Osyth, on June 6.
During the six-hour event, due to start at 10am, guests will use small, coloured pieces of glass, stone, and tile to create a mosaic pot stand, plaque, or house number.
The session will also see Sue talk the artists through some of her top tips so they can create a stunning piece they are proud of.
The workshop costs £60, which will include all the materials required to produce the artwork, a farmhouse lunch and tea and coffee throughout the day.
To find out more visit thewatershedstudio.co.uk.