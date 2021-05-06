A LIGHT-HEARTED and entertaining all-day event perfect for people of all ages is scheduled to take place this summer.
The Clacton Family Festival will be held on the Hawk Fruit Farm site in Weeley on August 28 and feature a myriad of attractions and performers.
The ideal family day out will be headlined by singer Alexander O’Neal but also boast several engaging shows specifically for children, including one from Peppa Pig.
Soft play areas, bouncy castles, trampolines, and inflatable slides will also be part of the festival, in addition to face painting, massages, and yoga sessions.
Food and drink will be available to purchase on the day and parking will also be accessible upon arrival.
A spokesman for the Clacton Family Festival said: “The biggest family day to hit Clacton is back on this summer.
“You are advised to purchase your tickets as soon as possible as this family festival will sell out.
“Once you have parked the car, prepare for you and the whole family to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
To find out more visit clactonfamilyfestival.co.uk.