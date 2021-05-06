A NON-PROFIT charity is raffling off three exciting staycation holidays in a bid to raise essential funding for the animals they care for.
The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton, relies on donations from the public in order to be able to rehome abandoned dogs and cats.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, however, the number of animals volunteers have been able to help has diminished, as has the charity’s financial income.
The organisation has hosted numerous online fundraising events and is now hosting a virtual staycation raffle giving supporters the chance to win a holiday in the UK.
The winners will be able to relax in a stylish holiday home located in either Manningtree, Mersea Island, or Suffolk.
To enter the raffle by purchasing a ticket for £5 email clacton@nawt.org.uk or visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton for more information.