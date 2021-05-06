HUNDREDS of cast and crew descended upon Harwich for the filming of a new spy thriller starring Hollywood legend Gary Oldman.

Oldman was at Harwich Haven Authority’s Navigation House, in Angel Gate, on Wednesday to film the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

The big budget 12-part series, which is expected to air later this year, is based on the award-winning Slough House books by author Mick Herron.

It follows a team of misfit British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5.

Oldman, 63, stars as Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in the department due to their career-ending mistakes.

The English actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 2018’s Darkest Hour and is known for his iconic roles in Dracula, Leon, Harry Potter and Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.

On set - filming took place at Navigation House in Harwich

A spokeswoman for Harwich Haven Authority said hundreds of cast and crew members descended on Harwich with Oldman on Wednesday and filmed into the evening.

“It’s been great having the filming production team on our site,” she said.

“We’ve had snipers on our roof, police cars screeching across our car park, boats, explosions - all very exciting stuff.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved with a very small part of this production and we look forward to seeing the series when it airs later in year.”

Filming took place at the operational centre and jetty which belongs to Harwich Haven Authority, which provides pilotage and vessel traffic services to commercial vessels using the Harwich Haven area ports.

Filming - roads in Harwich were closed for filming on Wednesday

Harwich mayor Alan Todd said he hoped the series would be boost for tourism in the maritime town.

“Harwich is a historic town and it’s wonderful to see the filming take place here - hopefully it puts Harwich on the map,” he said.

“The town is a hidden gem - there is so much to see and do here.

“Hopefully they film a little bit of Harwich too as well as down at Navigation House.”

The series, directed by James Hawes, also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is being produced by See-Saw Films, which has also been filming in Essex, including in Alresford and Mersea for its adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel The Essex Serpent, starring Clare Danes and Tom Hiddleston.