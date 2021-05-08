NORTH Essex residents still have time to complete their once-in-a-decade census.

Age Concern Colchester and North Essex is reminding people that the online questionnaire will close on May 17.

So far 97 per cent of household across England and Wales have responded to the Census to make sure they had their say on school places, GP surgeries and hospital beds.

This is above the pre-census target of 94 per cent, while all local authorities have seen over 90 per cent of households respond, exceeding an 80 per cent target.

An Age Concern spokesman said: "Census 2021 would like thank the people of North Essex for their help in achieving such an outstanding result."

Office for National Statistics' deputy national Statistician Iain Bell said: "We’ve had an amazing response to Census 2021. Our information shows 97 per cent of households have responded so far – exceeding our pre-census target of 94 per cent.

“Those who have taken part have done so to ensure they are represented for their local area. I’d like to thank everyone who has filled out their form so far as well as all the community groups, organisations and local authorities who have helped us make this census a success.

Although Census Day - Sunday 21 March 2021 – has been and gone it is not too late to respond online.

If you have lost the letter or have a second address you have not visited, go to www.census.gov.uk to request an online completion code for your address via SMS text message.