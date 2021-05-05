A PATIENT has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A120.
The road was closed in both directions between the Stisted turn-off to the A131 for Marks Farm roundabout following the collision.
Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and Essex Police were all in attendance at the scene.
One patient was transported to Broomfield Hospital following the incident.
An eyewitness reported that two cars had collided and one had flipped over 180 degrees.
A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the A120 shortly before 3.30pm yesterday to reports of a collision.
"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer and transported one patient to Broomfield Hospital."
Essex County Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.
A spokesperson said: "“Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on the A120 at the Marks Farm Roundabout at 3:40pm.
"On arrival, crews reported that two vehicles had collided. While nobody was trapped, crews remained on scene to make the scene by 4:15pm."