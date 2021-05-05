CLACTON'S newest tourist attraction will be officially launched this weekend.

Clacton Pavilion is marking teh resort's 150th anniversary by installing a giant observation wheel.

Residents have enjoyed their first rides ahead of the wheel’s official launch on Saturday.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said: “The 150 Anniversary Wheel is now up and running at Clacton Pavilion and marks a momentous milestone for our business and Clacton as a town.

"We’re proud and pleased at the reactions to date – it is impressive as a sight and provides unrivalled views of the sea and landscape."

Mr Peak said the landmark gas already had numerous advanced bookings for its Afternoon Tea and Ride the Wheel experience.

"It bodes very well for the start of the season and here’s to a safe and wonderful summer for all," he added.

The idea was Mr Peak’s brainchild back in September last year and was met with great enthusiasm from officials, with planning being agreed late November last year.

The wheel has created ten new jobs in the town and looks to attract day-trippers to this seaside this summer due to uncertainty over foreign travel.

The wheel consists of 24 gondolas, with many adapted for wheelchair access, and can hold a total of 144 guests at a time.

A ride on the wheel costs £4 per person.

Afternoon teas will also be available to book at £25 per person which includes a ride on the Anniversary Wheel for free.

To pre-book an afternoon tea and ride, call Clacton Pavilion on 01255 224 993.