POPULAR holiday parks in Essex will be given a share of a major £1.3million investment.
Parkdean Resorts, which is the UK’s largest holiday park operator, has announced plans to pump £70million into its 67 camps.
It plans to spend £1.3 million at its five sites in Essex including Highfield Grange, Valley Farm and Weeley Bridge in Clacton, Naze Marine in Walton and Coopers Beach on Mersea Island.
There will be a new luxury lodge with hot tub at Coopers Beach, three new caravans at Valley Farm, two new caravans at Naze Marine, a spacious new caravan at Highfield Grange and an extra-wide caravan at Weeley Bridge.
In addition, 51 upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace existing fleet across the county.
Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “Despite the most challenging of years, we’re continuing to invest in our parks, creating an even better experience for holidaymakers and holiday home owners in 2021.
“With industry-leading Covid-safe standards, we’re looking forward to welcoming people back safely, to enjoy everything our parks, and the surrounding areas, have to offer.
“We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism.
“We’re very confident we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in Essex.”
Across Essex, Parkdean Resorts employs nearly 500 staff in season, and the parks are currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.
