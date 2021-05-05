Families flocked to Clacton Pier to enjoy three days of bumper Bank Holiday fun as work started on the new Looping Star rollercoaster.

It was a busy weekend for the iconic seaside attraction as the chilly east coast winds failed to deter visitors from turning out.

The largest attendance was on Sunday, with steady business on the other two days.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was great to finally open over a Bank Holiday as it was the first time for nine months.

“The extended weekends are crucial for our business and we missed Easter again this year as we were locked down,” he said.

“In fact, this was the first Bank Holiday weekend that we have been open since August last year and that has been tough.

“Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t as good as we would have hoped for but at least the rain held off most of the time and there were just a couple of heavy showers to contend with.

“I think some people are still being cautious and are not sure about venturing out yet, but we had plenty of families who came along to enjoy the fun and have a good time after so many months inside.”

Mr Ball said it was frustrating that only the outdoor attractions were able to open due to current guidelines but that is set to change on May 17 when Discovery Bay soft play, Skull Point adventure golf, bowling, the amusement arcade, dodgems and Seaquarium are all due back in operation.

There was a special treat for youngsters on Monday when superheroes Batman and Spiderman made an appearance.

Both characters were provided by Ash-Lee Entertainment of Southend.

They met up with fans and posed for photos and selfies between 1pm and 3pm.

Mr Ball said work on the pier’s new thrill ride, the Looping Star rollercoaster, is progressing well and people can begin to see the structure going up on the east side of the ride deck.

“Our aim is to have the Looping Star operating in time for the start of the school summer holidays,” added Mr Ball.

The first free fireworks extravaganza of the year will be held on Sunday, May 30.

There will be seven more fireworks displays to follow during 2021.