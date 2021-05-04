A CAFÉ owner who has called on residents to support local businesses following the pandemic is looking forward to a buzz returning to high streets.

Bird & Bean, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has weathered the Covid-19 storm after months of uncertainty and is once again serving customers.

Throughout the crisis the quaint eatery has adapted by offering takeaway meals, implemented a new till system for online pre-orders and launched new products.

Denni King, who owns Bird & Bean along with husband Dan, has also utilised the powers and reach of social media to keep interest among customers high and lift spirits.

“We have adapted continuously, and I think that is the reason why we have survived,” she added.

“We have engaged with our customers more than ever and sometimes we were the only people they would get to see and talk to.

“Many of our customers are older or living alone, so we have tried to keep their spirits up.”

During the school holidays, Bird & Bean backed the free school meals campaign led by footballer Marcus Rashford, which Denni says brought the community together.

She is now hoping people rally round small local businesses in a similar way as restrictions begin to lift and shopping trends return to normality.

Denni, 39, said: “Supporting small businesses keeps money in our local economy and helps families that work hard to give back to the community.

“It means we can keep our business afloat in these uncertain times, keep staff employed and be brave enough to take on new premises.

“The independent shops on our high street give it character and uniqueness, so supporting us keeps the passion in our town and sets us apart.”

Bird & Bean also practices what it preaches, and a majority of its produce is sourced from local bakeries, potato farms and wholesalers.

Its marketing materials are also even designed by local creatives and often collaborates with other small businesses for competitions.

“We love our local business and support them as much as we can,” added. Denni.

After more than a year of turbulence, Denni is now looking ahead to next month, when cafes and restaurants will finally be permitted to welcome customers inside.

She said: “We want to see smiles and are hoping to see customers that we have not seen throughout the pandemic because they were shielding or feeling uneasy.

“We are so looking forward to the buzz of our high street and we cannot wait until it is full of people again.”

To find out more about Bird & Bean visit facebook.com/birdandbeanfrinton.

Pictures: Gary Henderson Photography