NOMINATIONS have opened for the fifth Tendring Youth Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate achievements by inspiring young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories, as well as adults who support them.

Last year the awards had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this year the ceremony, which usually takes place in July, will instead be held in October.

To make sure that no-one is disadvantaged by the cancellation of last year’s awards, the age criteria for 2021 has been extended in each category by a year, while any early nominations submitted in 2020 will be carried forward.

In addition a new award category is being introduced especially for this year, Covid Champion, to recognise young people who have supported their community, battled adversity or helped family and friends during the pandemic.

Harwich Haven Authority is sponsoring the awards, which are supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council, along with Galloper Wind Farm, Tendring Careline, the Princes Theatre and Nova Training.

The awards are also supported by Clacton Pier and the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

Youth groups can also be nominated, and categories recognise academic achievement, inspirational caring, work in the community and efforts to help the environment, among others.

A panel of judges will assess the nominations after the deadline of July 30, and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on October 19.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairwoman, said she hoped for a bumper batch of nominations this year.

“Each and every year I am inspired by the achievements of young people in our district when we go through the nominations,” she said.

“There are many amazing young people – and adults who support them – doing wonderful things and these awards are to celebrate those people; as well as youth in general.

“This year, given everything we have all been through, I am confident there will be a huge crop of nominations reflecting how hard young people have worked – whether that be in the learning achievement award for studying hard through two home school periods, or helping neighbours who have been shielding.

“However, we can only do that with your help – we can only recognise people you tell us about.

"So I would urge you to think about young people you know or work with, and nominate them – there’s no limit to the number of nominations you can make.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards or download a form and submit it to thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com.

Alternatively you can fill it out and return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.

The award categories: Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-22); Arts (Young Person/group aged 11-22); Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-22); Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-19); Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-22); Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-22); Personal Achievement (Young Person aged 8-22); the Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-22); Unsung Hero (Adult); Covid Champion (Young Person aged 8-21).