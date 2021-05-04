WORK has been completed on a big wheel to mark Clacton’s 150th anniversary.

Clacton Pavilion’s 30-metre-high observation wheel will be officially opened on Saturday.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said the ride marks the resort’s historic milestone and he hopes it will attract visitors to the town this summer.

“The 150 Anniversary Wheel is up and running at Clacton Pavilion and marks a momentous milestone for our business and Clacton as a town,” he said.

“We’re proud and pleased at the reactions to date - it is impressive as a sight and provides unrivalled views of the sea and landscape.

“We’ve already had so many booking for our Afternoon Tea and ride the Wheel experience, it bodes very well for the start of the season and here’s to a safe and wonderful summer for all.”

Anniversary - the wheel celebrates Clacton's 150th anniversary

Mr Peak called on residents and visitors to celebrate the town’s anniversary with the businesses, so they’ll be left feeling “on top of the world”.

The ride has 24 gondolas, wheelchair access and can hold a total of 144 guests at a time.

It was constructed off-site before being dismantled and then put together again on the seafront.

Clacton resident Kate Cronin took her family on the ride on Sunday.

Wheely big - Clacton Pavilion's new attraction

She said: “The Anniversary Wheel looks amazing.

“We could see it as we drove along the seafront and from the moment we saw it we knew we had to come over to Clacton Pavilion to ride it.

“The view up there is astonishing.

“You can see all across Clacton at the top and we came off buzzing.

“I just think it really puts Clacton on the map now in relation to coastal towns.”

Afternoon teas are available to book at £25 per person which includes a ride on the Anniversary Wheel. To book the Clacton 150 Anniversary Wheel Afternoon Tea and Ride, call Clacton Pavilion on 01255 224993.