Three areas of North Essex have been added to the Covid hotspot map.
According to the Government's map, two areas of the Colchester district and one in Tendring have recorded three or more cases in the week to April 27.
New Town and Hythe has recorded three cases in the last seven days whilst Monwick has recorded a total of four.
In Tendring, the area of Manningtree and Mistley has also recorded four new cases.
The rest of both districts has recorded less than three, meaning the virus is classed as "suppressed" in these areas.
They are not recorded on the hotspots map any longer.
The infection rate in Colchester currently stands at 10.8 per 100,000 people, and a total of 21 new cases have been recorded in the last seven days.
In Tendring, the rate stands at 13.6 and 20 new cases have been recorded.
This comes as the Government prepares to announce the next stage of lockdown easing.
The next stage is expected on May 17 and is set to allow indoor hospitality venues to open, including pubs, restaurants, cinemas and museums.
Social gatherings are also set to increase to 30 people outdoors, but the rule of six will apply indoors.