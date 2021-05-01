A WOMAN who died after suffering a head injury in Jaywick has been officially named by police.

Michelle Cooper, 40, died following an assault in Beach Way, Jaywick, last Friday, April 23.

The fitness fanatic was rushed to hospital but her condition quickly deteriorated.

Despite the best efforts of medics she slipped into a coma and died on Sunday.

Earlier this week, her devastated daughter described her as her “mother, queen and rock”.

A spokesman for Essex Police today said: "We are now able to identify the woman who died after sustaining a head injury in Jaywick on April 23 as 40- year-old Michelle Cooper.

"Michelle, who was from Clacton, was reported to have been assaulted in Beach Way last Friday.

"She was admitted to hospital with a head injury, but sadly died on Sunday 25 April."

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, has been charged in connection with her murder.

He has also been charged with two counts of ABH in connection with the same incident.

Nethercott appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 27, and will appear next at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Steve Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Michelle’s death continues.

“It is not too late to speak to us if you have any information that will help my officers.

“I appreciate incidents like this can cause concern to the local community, but we believe this was an isolated attack with no risk to the wider public.”

If you have any information about the incident call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/76463/21 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.