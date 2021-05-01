A WOMAN killed in a fatal village crash has been officially named by police.
Police officers and paramedics were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, on Saturday afternoon after a car was involved in a collision with a woman.
Despite their best efforts the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are now able to identify a woman who died after a fatal collision in Great Oakley last Saturday, April 24.
"Local woman, Penelope Coggan, 73, died following a collision in Harwich Road. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was charged in connection with her death and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 April.
"She was remanded in custody and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 May."
Altuntop was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight which did not comply with requirements, driving while uninsured, possession of a knife, and possession of a controlled Class B drug.
Bouquets of flowers and touching messages have since appeared outside the Harewood Surgery, where it is understood her son works as a doctor.