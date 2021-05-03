A FURIOUS son has staged a protest to highlight the living conditions in which his late mum spent her final days.

John Bennett, 51, of Colchester, helped his mum Naomi Bennett, 78, move into a flat in Sovereign Court, Holland-on-Sea, in February.

She had been diagnosed with terminal cancer of the spine and lungs in February 2020 and was under the care of St Helena Hospice.

The move went ahead after nurses told Mr Bennett her terraced house in Colchester would no longer be suitable.

But shortly after housebound Naomi moved into the property Mr Bennett started to notice issues.

“There was no telephone access, hardly any mobile signal coverage, and no internet coverage,” he said.

“So, my mother was unable to make or receive calls to or from her care network.

Disrepair - the building in which John Bennett's late mum's flat was housed

“There were also no fire extinguishers, no sprinklers in the underground car park and no buzzer to release the front door.

“We would never have moved into the property had we been aware of these facts.”

Six weeks after moving into the £1,400 a month flat, which Mr Bennett rented through Haart Estate Agents in Clacton, Naomi died.

Mr Bennett has since protested outside the apartment.

He added: “The branch knew my mother’s condition yet they let us proceed.

Protest - John Bennett, from Colchester making his feelings felt on the balcony of his late mum's Holland-on-Sea flat

“She endured six weeks of isolation, frustration and loneliness in their property.

“We were rented an unfinished apartment in an unfinished building - my poor mum deserved better than to be treated like she was.

“She had a painful and miserable death.”

Haart’s area director Tom Rogers said: “We would like to apologise to Mr Bennett for the problems his mother encountered.

“Every time he contacted us with an issue we raised it with the landlord who resolved things as quickly as possible.

“We are not responsible for organising phone landlines or informing people renting as to whether this has been installed.

“The building had also been independently inspected to ensure it meets fire regulations.

“The landlord has agreed to terminate the contract on the flat with immediate effect and refund any outstanding rent.

“This has been accepted by Mr Bennett and the matter has been resolved.”