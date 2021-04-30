More than a quarter of people aged 45 and over in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 34,639 people had received both jabs by April 25 – 28% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 31,085 were aged 45 and over – 37% of the age group.

It means 3,554 people aged between 16 and 44 have received both doses.

The figures also show 90,817 people in Tendring have received at least one jab – 74% of those aged 16 and over.

It comes as the Government announced an extra 60 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab have been secured for a booster vaccination programme in the autumn.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has said the vaccine could reduce a third wave of the virus, but warned it was “inconceivable” that there will not be further bumps in the road.

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, he said: “What is important about these vaccines and the vaccine rollout is it really is the way out of getting into trouble of the same size and magnitude ever again, and that’s why it’s important that this job must get finished.”

The data reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Tendring.

The proportion of people prioritised for vaccinations, such as those aged 42 and over, is one factor that could affect vaccine coverage.

Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, with 83.3% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose 2) Holland-on-Sea, 81.3% 3) Frinton West & Kirby, 80.6%

Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Harwich Town & Dovercourt, 64% 2) Clacton Central, 66.1% 3) Harwich Parkeston, 66.4% Across England, 11 million people had received a second dose of the jab by April 25 – 24% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 9.4 million people aged 45 and over – 38% of the age group.

In total, 28.2 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 62% of people over 16.

A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.