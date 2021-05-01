Essex is home to a whole host of fabulous spots you can take your precious pooches for a dog-friendly day out.

But with so many to choose from, we've done the hard part for you and compiled a list of some of the best sites your four-legged friends may enjoy going to.

From parks to nature hotspots, these locations are often popular with dog walkers and ramblers.

Here are some of the best across south Essex:

Priory Park

Where you can find it: Victoria Avenue, Southend

Gunners Park and Nature Reserve

Photo- Mick Lewis

Where you can find it: New Barge Road, Shoebury

Hadleigh Country Park

Where you can find it: Chapel Lane, Hadleigh

Hockley Woods

Where you can find it: Main Road, Hockley

Langdon Hills Country Park

Where you can find it: One Tree Hill, Corringham

Gloucester Park

Where you can find it: Cranes Farm Road, Basildon

Chalkwell Park

Where you can find it: Chalkwell Avenue, Westcliff

Shoebury Park

Where you can find it: Elm Road, Shoebury