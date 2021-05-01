Essex is home to a whole host of fabulous spots you can take your precious pooches for a dog-friendly day out.
But with so many to choose from, we've done the hard part for you and compiled a list of some of the best sites your four-legged friends may enjoy going to.
From parks to nature hotspots, these locations are often popular with dog walkers and ramblers.
Here are some of the best across south Essex:
Priory Park
Where you can find it: Victoria Avenue, Southend
Gunners Park and Nature Reserve
Photo- Mick Lewis
Where you can find it: New Barge Road, Shoebury
Hadleigh Country Park
Where you can find it: Chapel Lane, Hadleigh
Hockley Woods
Where you can find it: Main Road, Hockley
Langdon Hills Country Park
Where you can find it: One Tree Hill, Corringham
Gloucester Park
Where you can find it: Cranes Farm Road, Basildon
Chalkwell Park
Where you can find it: Chalkwell Avenue, Westcliff
Shoebury Park
Where you can find it: Elm Road, Shoebury