A MAJOR road is set to closure for a number of nights for resurfacing works.
Works will start on the A120 on Monday, May 10 and take three weeks to complete works between Marks Farm and Marks Tey.
During this time the road will close in both directions for a number of nights to allow work to be safely carried out.
When will the road close?
- May 10th, 11th, 12th
Closed from Marks Farm to Coggeshall
- May 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st
Closed from Little Tey to Marks Tey
- May 21st, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th
Closed at Coggeshall
Diversions
During each closure, drivers heading westbound will be diverted off the A12 at junction 25 towards junction 19.
They will then be taken onto the A130 and along the A131 before rejoining the A120 at Braintree.
Eastbound traffic will take the same route in reverse.