THE devastated daughter of a woman who died after a street attack has described her as her “mother, queen and rock”.

Michelle Cooper suffered catastrophic head injuries during the incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, last Friday.

The fitness fanatic was rushed to hospital but her condition quickly deteriorated.

Despite the best efforts of medics she slipped into a coma and died on Sunday.

Her devastated family have described her as an angel.

Her daughter Elise said: “Rest in peace to my mother, my queen, my rock, my world, my everything. I don’t now where to go from this.

“Such a sweet soul taken way too soon. She walked through hell and came out an angel. Rest in peace mum.”

Scene - Beach Way, Jaywick

Theresa Cooper responded: “No words can be said to how everyone feels but just know your mum loved you and the ground all her kids walked on.

“No words can describe the hole everyone has left in their hearts for your mum but remember your mum loves you and we all love your mum.”

Ms Cooper was a fitness fanatic who worked as a gym instructor in Sudbury.

She’s also taken part in gruelling assault course events and was an amateur kick boxer.

Her former boss paid tribute to the mum-of-three as the “happiest soul” and a “proper gem”.

Melissa Kilkey, who runs Zest Health and Fitness in Sudbury, said the 40-year-old had an infectious personality which everyone warmed to.

“She was a proper ball of energy - she was like a little kid who was high on sugar all the time.

“She was one of the first staff members I hired and was so well suited to the gym.”

“She was always happy, on top of the world, willing to help anyone, be there for anyone. She was a proper gem.

“People here have been really hurting after hearing what happened to her.”

Melissa said Michelle had returned to Jaywick to be closer to her family.