POLICE have issued an appeal for help to find a missing 54-year-old man.
Ian Cole, of Great Oakley, was last seen at 6.30am this morning.
Mr Cole is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. His hair is short and described as being a mousey colour.
In a statement, Essex Police wrote: “We are really concerned about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
“We don’t believe he has a car with him, but he does have links to Dovercourt, Kelvedon and Witham.”
If you have seen Mr Cole today, call 101. If you are with him now, call 999.
