A FLOOD alert has been issued for the Essex coastline.
The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries
A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.
The service said there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, April 29.
The service said: "The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.
"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.
"Water may be on the quay at Mistley."
The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Harwich of 2.51mAODN at 2.14pm today, which is 0.33m above tide tables, wind Force 2, north easterly. (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more info refer to local tide tables).
The service added: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate."
This information was last updated at 8.15am on Thursday.