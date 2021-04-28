HOUSE prices in Tendring are continuing to rise as more people look to move out of busy and clustered city centres in the wake of the pandemic.
Since the beginning of January house sales within the UK have increased by a staggering 160 per cent – a trend which looks set to carry on.
Property and design website Homedit has since carried out an investigation to find which areas have seen the biggest return on home value in the last five years.
Using the House Price Index, the site compared the average increase in property value in local authorities with the country’s average increase.
In the East of England Southend-on-Sea came out on top, with house prices increasing by 36.4 per cent, which is 12.9 per cent higher than the national average.
Tendring saw increases of 34.7 per cent since January 2016, which is 11.1 per cent high than the UK average.
Over the last five years house prices in Colchester have also gone up in value by 23.9 per cent, in Braintree by 24.6 per cent and in Maldon by 27.8 per cent.
To find out more information visit homeedit.com.